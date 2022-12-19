Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 19, 2022 : TQQQ, TSLA, SQQQ, MDGL, GOTU, AJRD, BABA, UNVR, NIO, QQQ, IPHA, CS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 23.01 to 11,266.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,343,199 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.12 at $19.18, with 4,281,374 shares traded. This represents a 17.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.56 at $153.79, with 4,218,286 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.31 at $49.93, with 1,676,786 shares traded. This represents a 77.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) is +135.79 at $199.59, with 1,161,296 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MDGL is 7.697929; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is +0.06 at $3.18, with 977,501 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) is +0.92 at $55.81, with 759,940 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AJRD is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.71 at $89.50, with 692,401 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) is unchanged at $32.14, with 639,964 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UNVR is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.17 at $11.77, with 544,997 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.6554 at $274.25, with 532,302 shares traded.QQQ has a $2.62164000cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date of12/19/2022



Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) is +0.87 at $2.77, with 489,766 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.01 at $3.07, with 402,144 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 62.65% of the target price of $4.9.

