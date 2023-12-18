Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 18, 2023 : NIO, X, ARQT, CNHI, GOTU, SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, EBIX, VOD, CLF, ZIM

News & Insights

December 18, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 5.92 to 16,629.37. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 50,840,748 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.72 at $8.70, with 11,608,982 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 83.65% of the target price of $10.4.

United States Steel Corporation (X) is +11.27 at $50.60, with 8,847,350 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) is +0.74 at $3.18, with 8,086,768 shares traded. ARQT's current last sale is 35.33% of the target price of $9.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is -0.01 at $11.47, with 3,395,069 shares traded. CNHI's current last sale is 75.91% of the target price of $15.11.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is -1.07 at $3.56, with 3,004,839 shares traded. GOTU's current last sale is 154.78% of the target price of $2.3.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $14.18, with 2,756,780 shares traded. This represents a .78% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.2199 at $49.46, with 1,180,973 shares traded. This represents a 207.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.71 at $254.21, with 924,434 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 101.68% of the target price of $250.

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) is -2.24 at $2.69, with 897,523 shares traded. EBIX's current last sale is 5.38% of the target price of $50.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is +0.52 at $8.69, with 885,823 shares traded. VOD's current last sale is 60.24% of the target price of $14.425.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is +1.55 at $20.25, with 734,632 shares traded. CLF's current last sale is 95.29% of the target price of $21.25.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is +0.39 at $10.03, with 718,619 shares traded. ZIM's current last sale is 159.21% of the target price of $6.3.

