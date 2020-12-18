Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 18, 2020 : MREO, SPCE, TSLA, PLTR, AZN, AAPL, BBVA, NIO, SNY, SQQQ, BHP, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 25.69 to 12,777.75. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 20,161,046 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is +0.7901 at $3.00, with 2,692,876 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MREO is 7.485259; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -2.12 at $23.38, with 2,299,805 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 97.42% of the target price of $24.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +9.75 at $665.65, with 1,338,810 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -1.08 at $26.15, with 1,335,045 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 180.34% of the target price of $14.5.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is +0.09 at $50.88, with 1,132,405 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.28 at $128.98, with 914,597 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is +0.0299 at $4.94, with 804,707 shares traded. BBVA's current last sale is 105.1% of the target price of $4.7.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.4298 at $45.57, with 668,446 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 138.09% of the target price of $33.



Sanofi (SNY) is +0.52 at $48.00, with 582,408 shares traded. SNY's current last sale is 77.42% of the target price of $62.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.04 at $15.66, with 575,633 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



BHP Group Limited (BHP) is -0.27 at $66.01, with 560,688 shares traded.BHP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/21/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 999 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.01 at $4.05, with 463,365 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 90% of the target price of $4.5.

