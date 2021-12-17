Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 17, 2021 : SQQQ, ADGI, SPRB, FUTU, TIGR, AAPL, BMY, BABA, MCD, PFE, F, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -141.58 to 15,722.36. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,835,194 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.21 at $6.71, with 5,441,331 shares traded. This represents a 17.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI) is +1.22 at $15.40, with 4,240,431 shares traded. ADGI's current last sale is 60.39% of the target price of $25.5.



Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is +0.56 at $3.04, with 2,941,427 shares traded. SPRB's current last sale is 43.43% of the target price of $7.



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is -3.33 at $34.01, with 2,404,835 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUTU is in the "buy range".



UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is -0.5 at $4.37, with 1,698,363 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.34 at $169.92, with 1,521,709 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.1 at $62.27, with 1,163,316 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 87.09% of the target price of $71.5.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.69 at $118.56, with 708,101 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



McDonald's Corporation (MCD) is unchanged at $265.55, with 702,271 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MCD is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -1.33 at $59.92, with 690,406 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.34 at $20.01, with 640,918 shares traded. F's current last sale is 117.71% of the target price of $17.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.73 at $29.34, with 481,648 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

