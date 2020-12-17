Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 17, 2020 : RAD, IQ, AAL, SQQQ, NIO, SCPS, CAN, BHP, PFE, TLRY, BABA, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 49.9 to 12,718.06. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 21,715,421 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is +3.52 at $20.63, with 1,168,025 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Rite Aid Corporation Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.595 at $17.51, with 1,079,545 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.42. IQ's current last sale is 72.06% of the target price of $24.3.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.17 at $17.03, with 868,801 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 170.3% of the target price of $10.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.22 at $15.81, with 858,946 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.78 at $45.45, with 856,873 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 137.73% of the target price of $33.



Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) is +13.73 at $19.65, with 852,400 shares traded.



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +0.66 at $4.46, with 799,687 shares traded.



BHP Group Limited (BHP) is +1.93 at $66.80, with 590,520 shares traded.BHP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/21/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 999 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.02 at $37.82, with 581,541 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 90.05% of the target price of $42.



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is -0.0902 at $9.24, with 577,757 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 99.89% of the target price of $9.25.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.13 at $265.02, with 456,474 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 77.95% of the target price of $340.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.32 at $26.24, with 374,151 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 180.97% of the target price of $14.5.

