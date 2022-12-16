Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 16, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, NVAX, MAXR, QQQ, TSLA, SUZ, AAPL, CS, NIO, GOTU, XPEV

December 16, 2022 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -56.83 to 11,288.39. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,374,557 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.31 at $19.33, with 5,346,540 shares traded. This represents a 18.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.79 at $49.57, with 3,738,586 shares traded. This represents a 76.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is -1.8 at $9.52, with 1,996,775 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) is +27.9 at $51.00, with 1,414,617 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MAXR is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.34 at $275.55, with 1,043,068 shares traded. This represents a 8.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.18 at $158.85, with 1,031,787 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 52.8% of the target price of $300.833.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is -0.04 at $9.62, with 972,540 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SUZ is in the "strong buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.02 at $136.48, with 780,740 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Credit Suisse Group (CS) is +0.03 at $3.10, with 690,263 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 63.27% of the target price of $4.9.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.21 at $12.09, with 640,044 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is +0.11 at $2.69, with 592,319 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.33 at $10.46, with 467,179 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 87.17% of the target price of $12.

