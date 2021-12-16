Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 16, 2021 : SQQQ, FOUN, AAPL, GRTX, T, QQQ, FUTU, GM, F, AMC, NOK, CVII

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 55.4 to 16,344.99. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,423,052 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.11 at $5.95, with 5,303,560 shares traded. This represents a 4.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Founder SPAC (FOUN) is +0.12 at $9.97, with 1,455,699 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.72 at $180.02, with 1,342,070 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) is -0.11 at $2.79, with 1,105,239 shares traded. GRTX's current last sale is 139.5% of the target price of $2.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.47 at $22.64, with 1,077,492 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.16 at $399.21, with 1,073,212 shares traded. This represents a 34.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +1.049 at $41.89, with 1,006,028 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUTU is in the "buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.65 at $59.26, with 825,298 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.27 at $20.46, with 741,496 shares traded. F's current last sale is 120.35% of the target price of $17.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +1.2698 at $25.93, with 681,063 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 345.73% of the target price of $7.5.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.03 at $6.10, with 618,850 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) is +0.14 at $9.91, with 538,617 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.