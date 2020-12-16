Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 16, 2020 : TLRY, SIOX, APHA, LAZR, AAL, BHP, AAPL, NIO, ACB, NOK, AIV, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 20.13 to 12,616.05. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,466,166 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +2.21 at $10.08, with 7,608,711 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 108.97% of the target price of $9.25.



Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) is +1.06 at $3.90, with 4,565,154 shares traded.



Aphria Inc. (APHA) is +0.48 at $8.60, with 2,184,652 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APHA is in the "buy range".



Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) is +2.48 at $25.35, with 1,841,667 shares traded.LAZR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/18/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a 4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.13 at $16.88, with 1,327,096 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 168.8% of the target price of $10.



BHP Group Limited (BHP) is unchanged at $65.32, with 1,126,544 shares traded.BHP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/21/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 999 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.16 at $127.72, with 993,440 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.74 at $44.24, with 963,764 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 134.06% of the target price of $33.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +0.2 at $10.41, with 887,831 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 114.46% of the target price of $9.095.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.08 at $4.02, with 875,542 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 89.33% of the target price of $4.5.



Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is -0.14 at $4.90, with 800,189 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.08 at $9.23, with 512,102 shares traded. F's current last sale is 102.56% of the target price of $9.

