Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 15, 2023 : GOTU, CCCC, NIO, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, RIVN, GRAB, PLTR, UBS, SMFG, CHPT

December 15, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 46.86 to 16,584.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 58,117,891 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is +0.51 at $5.28, with 3,501,743 shares traded. GOTU's current last sale is 229.57% of the target price of $2.3.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) is +0.37 at $5.38, with 2,596,467 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CCCC is 8.628582; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.3203 at $8.18, with 2,323,928 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 78.66% of the target price of $10.4.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.4202 at $49.08, with 2,048,431 shares traded. This represents a 204.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1299 at $14.28, with 1,999,191 shares traded. This represents a 1.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.7286 at $252.78, with 1,482,563 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 101.11% of the target price of $250.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.66 at $23.09, with 1,253,412 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is unchanged at $3.14, with 1,204,968 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.3299 at $18.54, with 924,092 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 115.87% of the target price of $16.

UBS AG (UBS) is +0.01 at $29.76, with 887,326 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) is -0.4247 at $9.56, with 751,352 shares traded. SMFG's current last sale is 94.61% of the target price of $10.1.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is +0.2 at $3.10, with 748,158 shares traded. CHPT's current last sale is 77.5% of the target price of $4.

