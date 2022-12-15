Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 15, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, DASH, MDLZ, META, QQQ, NIO, BBVA, XPEV, CCL, CS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -162.7 to 11,578.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 56,982,964 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.91 at $20.89, with 7,656,032 shares traded. This represents a 28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.82 at $46.25, with 4,184,539 shares traded. This represents a 64.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.74 at $153.06, with 2,893,956 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is -1.9 at $56.60, with 1,511,878 shares traded. DASH's current last sale is 70.75% of the target price of $80.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is unchanged at $67.26, with 1,366,380 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MDLZ is in the "buy range".



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is -2.37 at $119.22, with 1,225,004 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -4.09 at $282.42, with 1,173,750 shares traded. This represents a 11.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.08 at $12.02, with 1,015,389 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is -0.15 at $5.72, with 1,001,554 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBVA is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.11 at $10.30, with 664,343 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 85.83% of the target price of $12.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.21 at $8.72, with 646,406 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/19/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.89 per share, which represents a -172 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.0001 at $3.15, with 435,432 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 64.28% of the target price of $4.9.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.