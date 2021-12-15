Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 15, 2021 : GRTX, GMTX, SQQQ, MSFT, FUTU, NIO, AAPL, VIPS, KMI, BB, AMC, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -.54 to 15,914.36. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 39,483,343 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) is +0.57 at $3.27, with 14,152,604 shares traded. GRTX's current last sale is 163.5% of the target price of $2.



Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (GMTX) is +0.83 at $3.26, with 7,290,978 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GMTX is 17.520469; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is unchanged at $6.49, with 1,788,183 shares traded. This represents a 14.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.09 at $328.25, with 1,008,276 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 91.18% of the target price of $360.



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is -0.25 at $41.30, with 944,080 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUTU is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.36 at $31.94, with 819,281 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.3899 at $174.72, with 689,015 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is -0.04 at $8.81, with 668,893 shares traded. VIPS's current last sale is 51.82% of the target price of $17.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is unchanged at $15.82, with 652,486 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.27. KMI's current last sale is 87.89% of the target price of $18.



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.3001 at $8.90, with 275,521 shares traded.BB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/21/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.08 per share, which represents a percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.14 at $24.36, with 255,433 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 324.8% of the target price of $7.5.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.56 at $56.10, with 245,756 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 100.18% of the target price of $56.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.