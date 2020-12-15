Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 15, 2020 : AIV, NIO, AAPL, AAL, AZN, CCL, PRVL, MRNA, XPEV, NCLH, BABA, TSLA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 90.92 to 12,553.13. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 23,992,000 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is -34.29 at $6.05, with 7,110,711 shares traded. AIV's current last sale is 14.07% of the target price of $43.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.38 at $42.36, with 1,816,468 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 128.36% of the target price of $33.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.3201 at $124.10, with 1,433,711 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.27 at $16.97, with 1,232,954 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 169.7% of the target price of $10.

Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is +0.77 at $50.80, with 905,992 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.14 at $21.07, with 890,779 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/18/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.81 per share, which represents a 62 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) is +10.72 at $23.22, with 818,767 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PRVL is 18.919758; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is +1.92 at $156.99, with 776,190 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.39. MRNA's current last sale is 156.99% of the target price of $100.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.74 at $48.91, with 751,541 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -0.75 at $24.66, with 741,413 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 137% of the target price of $18.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.3 at $257.33, with 704,510 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 75.69% of the target price of $340.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +7.79 at $647.62, with 579,178 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 143.12% of the target price of $452.5.

