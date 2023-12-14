Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 14, 2023 : SQQQ, CCCC, TQQQ, TLT, XBP, TSLA, PCG, GOTU, PLTR, NIO, PFE, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 64.79 to 16,627.16. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 59,223,924 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.16 at $14.18, with 3,427,135 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) is -0.04 at $5.47, with 3,252,368 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CCCC is 8.628582; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.64 at $49.38, with 3,152,568 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +1.0205 at $97.55, with 2,497,427 shares traded.TLT has a $3.72640800cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date of12/14/2023



XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (XBP) is +5.48 at $11.15, with 1,636,388 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.688 at $240.98, with 1,531,136 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 96.39% of the target price of $250.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.2 at $18.35, with 1,411,549 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is +0.28 at $3.97, with 1,179,401 shares traded. GOTU's current last sale is 172.61% of the target price of $2.3.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.3 at $18.17, with 1,053,318 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 113.56% of the target price of $16.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0301 at $7.40, with 934,124 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 71.15% of the target price of $10.4.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.08 at $26.74, with 933,489 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.22 at $71.24, with 467,551 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

