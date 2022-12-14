Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 14, 2022 : IQ, TQQQ, TSLA, SQQQ, PBR, DIS, PFE, SOFI, GM, META, DAL, XPEV

December 14, 2022 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -13.41 to 11,820.8. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,159,644 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.42 at $3.43, with 5,491,125 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 77.95% of the target price of $4.4.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.07 at $22.26, with 3,426,036 shares traded. This represents a 36.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.64 at $159.31, with 1,542,178 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.18 at $43.52, with 1,378,931 shares traded. This represents a 54.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -0.4 at $9.74, with 1,094,752 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 69.57% of the target price of $14.

Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +0.0549 at $94.75, with 937,355 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.13 at $53.20, with 923,724 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.1201 at $4.55, with 866,640 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".

General Motors Company (GM) is -0.08 at $38.69, with 785,308 shares traded. GM's current last sale is 77.38% of the target price of $50.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +0.07 at $120.22, with 682,268 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is +1.44 at $34.82, with 630,972 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.09 at $10.22, with 595,920 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 86.61% of the target price of $11.8.

