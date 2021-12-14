Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 14, 2021 : GRTX, SQQQ, OXY, AAPL, ADGI, ZI, AMC, AFRM, WMB, PFE, F, NEM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -165.62 to 15,916.93. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 54,617,529 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) is +1.85 at $3.23, with 20,259,916 shares traded. GRTX's current last sale is 161.5% of the target price of $2.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1001 at $6.40, with 2,770,395 shares traded. This represents a 12.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is -0.2 at $29.03, with 2,055,247 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OXY is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.79 at $176.53, with 1,587,274 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (ADGI) is -23.45 at $10.81, with 1,408,116 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ADGI is in the "buy range".



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is unchanged at $62.03, with 1,243,107 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZI is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -1.57 at $21.67, with 1,198,300 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 288.93% of the target price of $7.5.



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is -2.45 at $107.51, with 1,014,107 shares traded. AFRM's current last sale is 61.43% of the target price of $175.



Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) is unchanged at $26.24, with 956,040 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMB is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.36 at $54.84, with 799,148 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.2601 at $20.17, with 739,129 shares traded. F's current last sale is 118.65% of the target price of $17.



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is -0.13 at $57.04, with 628,459 shares traded. NEM's current last sale is 81.49% of the target price of $70.

