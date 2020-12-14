Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 14, 2020 : NIO, SYBX, AZN, BFT, ANPC, SPCE, PS, AAL, ALXN, PFE, CCL, CHL
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 44.26 to 12,419.67. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 52,741,935 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
NIO Inc. (NIO) is -2.19 at $39.79, with 13,754,716 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 120.58% of the target price of $33.
Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) is +0.94 at $3.18, with 9,561,730 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SYBX is in the "buy range".
Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is -3.33 at $50.94, with 3,728,363 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) is +0.99 at $14.99, with 3,129,497 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) is +5.68 at $9.90, with 2,908,177 shares traded. ANPC's current last sale is 123.75% of the target price of $8.
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -5.51 at $26.53, with 2,195,718 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 110.54% of the target price of $24.
Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) is +1.25 at $20.23, with 1,992,398 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PS is in the "buy range".
American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.57 at $17.62, with 1,989,668 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 176.2% of the target price of $10.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) is +37.47 at $158.45, with 1,809,398 shares traded. ALXN's current last sale is 109.28% of the target price of $145.
Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.45 at $41.57, with 1,429,431 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 98.98% of the target price of $42.
Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +1.01 at $22.33, with 1,201,327 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/18/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.86 per share, which represents a 62 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. (CHL) is +0.34 at $28.63, with 949,732 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
