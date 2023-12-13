News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 13, 2023 : STTK, CCCC, PFE, TQQQ, ARCC, SQQQ, TSLA, GOTU, NIO, HLX, PLTR, F

December 13, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 40.53 to 16,394.78. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 47,727,789 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) is +2.2 at $4.31, with 11,885,590 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for STTK is 16.162017; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) is +0.43 at $2.77, with 11,217,260 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CCCC is 8.628582; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -1.74 at $26.84, with 5,480,819 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 72.54% of the target price of $37.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.31 at $47.39, with 2,080,655 shares traded. This represents a 194.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is unchanged at $20.12, with 2,012,736 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ARCC is 8.193096; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1 at $14.80, with 1,402,949 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.66 at $234.35, with 1,248,903 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 93.74% of the target price of $250.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is +0.23 at $3.67, with 1,120,494 shares traded. GOTU's current last sale is 159.57% of the target price of $2.3.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.06 at $7.21, with 663,680 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 69.33% of the target price of $10.4.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) is +0.38 at $9.62, with 655,338 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HLX is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.0597 at $17.56, with 438,625 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 109.75% of the target price of $16.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.02 at $11.14, with 378,673 shares traded. F's current last sale is 79.57% of the target price of $14.

