Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 13, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, USER, YI, TSLA, DQ, PCG, QQQ, UBER, AMD, LU, AMAM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 447.22 to 12,153.66. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,919,053 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.58 at $22.23, with 7,637,198 shares traded. This represents a 36.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.21 at $43.56, with 3,164,500 shares traded. This represents a 54.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



UserTesting, Inc. (USER) is -0.1 at $7.36, with 2,987,369 shares traded. USER's current last sale is 81.78% of the target price of $9.



111, Inc. (YI) is +0.1 at $3.64, with 2,760,768 shares traded.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.3 at $171.12, with 1,512,158 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 56.88% of the target price of $300.833.



DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ) is +0.91 at $48.70, with 1,200,441 shares traded. DQ's current last sale is 68.35% of the target price of $71.25.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.26 at $15.75, with 1,174,496 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.67 at $288.25, with 1,122,802 shares traded. This represents a 13.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.27 at $27.30, with 881,288 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.93 at $71.60, with 800,349 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is +0.17 at $2.30, with 726,527 shares traded. LU's current last sale is 82.14% of the target price of $2.8.



Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is -0.46 at $2.40, with 687,718 shares traded. AMAM's current last sale is 60% of the target price of $4.

