Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 13, 2021 : BLU, IMPX, LCID, BTI, AAPL, SQQQ, INTC, CARR, F, FHTX, HOG, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 66.22 to 16,398.2. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,657,343 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is +1.84 at $7.44, with 8,078,362 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BLU is in the "buy range".



AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX) is +0.35 at $10.20, with 3,198,261 shares traded.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +2.0601 at $39.72, with 2,866,813 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".



British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is -0.29 at $36.43, with 2,290,145 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BTI is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.42 at $181.87, with 1,795,014 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.06 at $5.97, with 1,740,336 shares traded. This represents a 4.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.11 at $50.70, with 1,289,308 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 92.18% of the target price of $55.



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is +0.08 at $55.59, with 1,223,381 shares traded. CARR's current last sale is 94.22% of the target price of $59.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.04 at $21.49, with 1,195,630 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) is +4.19 at $16.18, with 983,478 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FHTX is 10.829404; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) is +4.1101 at $40.92, with 887,978 shares traded. HOG's current last sale is 99.81% of the target price of $41.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.6 at $53.38, with 618,084 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 97.94% of the target price of $54.5.

