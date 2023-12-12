News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 12, 2023 : CAVA, TQQQ, SQQQ, AMD, AAPL, LCID, ORCL, SGEN, GOTU, DIS, PLTR, NIO

December 12, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 23.43 to 16,245.16. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 63,695,184 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) is +0.8887 at $33.38, with 6,150,560 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CAVA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.54 at $46.51, with 3,032,106 shares traded. This represents a 188.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.17 at $15.09, with 2,963,726 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.76 at $133.65, with 1,472,407 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.02 at $193.20, with 1,028,375 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.1405 at $4.47, with 1,003,733 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LCID is 10.347728; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -10.8474 at $104.28, with 798,679 shares traded. ORCL's current last sale is 78.41% of the target price of $133.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is +7.26 at $228.86, with 741,221 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is +0.33 at $3.26, with 720,598 shares traded. GOTU's current last sale is 141.74% of the target price of $2.3.

Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +0.13 at $92.33, with 662,313 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.2 at $17.97, with 458,634 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 112.31% of the target price of $16.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.01 at $7.67, with 425,129 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 71.35% of the target price of $10.75.

