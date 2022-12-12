Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 12, 2022 : HZNP, AMAM, TQQQ, SQQQ, COUP, CSX, GM, UBER, TSLA, NIO, XPEV, CVNA

December 12, 2022 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 18.08 to 11,581.41. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 37,634,646 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is +14.53 at $111.82, with 7,661,638 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HZNP is in the "buy range".

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is -1.2399 at $3.30, with 2,220,614 shares traded. AMAM's current last sale is 82.5% of the target price of $4.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.17 at $21.06, with 2,124,047 shares traded. This represents a 29.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.39 at $46.10, with 1,624,150 shares traded. This represents a 63.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is +16.68 at $78.77, with 1,490,911 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Coupa Software Down 10.7% Despite Outstanding Q3 Beat

CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $31.42, with 1,004,379 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 95.21% of the target price of $33.

General Motors Company (GM) is +0.17 at $38.45, with 720,007 shares traded. GM's current last sale is 76.9% of the target price of $50.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.167 at $26.72, with 694,232 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.9112 at $178.14, with 633,604 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 59.22% of the target price of $300.833.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.16 at $12.47, with 599,406 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.44 at $10.50, with 524,871 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 84% of the target price of $12.5.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) is +0.11 at $5.16, with 317,832 shares traded. CVNA's current last sale is 35.59% of the target price of $14.5.

