Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 11, 2023 : M, CNHI, PSTX, SQQQ, DOCU, LCID, BLUE, TQQQ, SE, PLTR, C, NIO

December 11, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -15.67 to 16,069.02. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 37,746,462 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Macy's Inc (M) is +2.61 at $20.00, with 3,236,414 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.18. M's current last sale is 133.33% of the target price of $15.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is -0.06 at $11.05, with 2,383,918 shares traded. CNHI's current last sale is 73.13% of the target price of $15.11.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) is +0.79 at $3.95, with 2,235,691 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.34. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PSTX is 7.992586; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.07 at $15.73, with 2,154,760 shares traded. This represents a 2.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is -0.33 at $49.40, with 2,100,815 shares traded. DOCU's current last sale is 88.21% of the target price of $56.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.2303 at $4.50, with 1,682,840 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LCID is 7.897244; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is +0.07 at $2.93, with 1,672,714 shares traded. BLUE's current last sale is 48.83% of the target price of $6.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.21 at $44.62, with 1,486,295 shares traded. This represents a 177.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Sea Limited (SE) is -4.62 at $35.38, with 1,383,486 shares traded. SE's current last sale is 54.43% of the target price of $65.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.25 at $18.02, with 969,227 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 112.63% of the target price of $16.

Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.06 at $48.95, with 848,913 shares traded. C's current last sale is 100.93% of the target price of $48.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.14 at $7.52, with 761,445 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 69.95% of the target price of $10.75.

