Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 11, 2020 : LXRX, AAL, NIO, PFE, TSM, CCL, TPGY, IMMP, CHL, SQQQ, RIDE, SLDB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -67.38 to 12,334.36. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,597,670 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) is +0.5702 at $3.89, with 7,502,254 shares traded. LXRX's current last sale is 178.86% of the target price of $2.175.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.05 at $18.04, with 2,670,531 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 180.4% of the target price of $10.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -2.61 at $42.61, with 2,368,473 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 129.12% of the target price of $33.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.55 at $42.28, with 2,137,437 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 100.67% of the target price of $42.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -0.33 at $103.90, with 1,877,846 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.0499 at $22.37, with 1,564,141 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/18/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.86 per share, which represents a 62 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) is +13.9 at $25.00, with 1,506,311 shares traded.



Immutep Limited (IMMP) is -1.43 at $4.26, with 1,505,624 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. (CHL) is -0.17 at $28.68, with 1,338,697 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.35 at $17.45, with 819,329 shares traded. This represents a 8.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is +2.23 at $20.40, with 664,017 shares traded. RIDE's current last sale is 62.77% of the target price of $32.5.



Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) is +0.7 at $4.40, with 649,377 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SLDB is 7.521681; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

