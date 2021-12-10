Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 10, 2021 : SQQQ, LCID, SAN, KMI, NU, PRPB, INFI, INTC, MBT, EBAY, BTI, MRNA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 127.86 to 16,277.43. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,858,607 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.04 at $6.19, with 3,396,957 shares traded. This represents a 8.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.4699 at $36.99, with 2,941,018 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is +0.02 at $3.03, with 2,024,125 shares traded. SAN's current last sale is 72.14% of the target price of $4.2.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.04 at $16.05, with 1,281,983 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.27. KMI's current last sale is 89.17% of the target price of $18.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +1.22 at $11.55, with 1,203,622 shares traded.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) is +0.02 at $9.91, with 1,128,745 shares traded.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) is +0.19 at $2.51, with 909,765 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFI is in the "strong buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.15 at $50.63, with 908,423 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 92.05% of the target price of $55.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) is -0.01 at $7.93, with 896,323 shares traded. MBT's current last sale is 72.09% of the target price of $11.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) is +0.12 at $66.72, with 885,044 shares traded. EBAY's current last sale is 85.54% of the target price of $78.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is +0.7 at $36.34, with 820,139 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BTI is in the "buy range".

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is -32.01 at $240.20, with 790,094 shares traded. MRNA's current last sale is 96.08% of the target price of $250.

