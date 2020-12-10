Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 10, 2020 : IMMP, TSLA, AAL, NIO, SQQQ, KODK, CHL, PFE, FSR, DKS, AZN, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -72.87 to 12,291.77. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 53,633,461 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Immutep Limited (IMMP) is +3.37 at $5.53, with 18,825,220 shares traded. IMMP's current last sale is 276.5% of the target price of $2.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -27.48 at $577.00, with 2,156,698 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 127.51% of the target price of $452.5.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.09 at $17.07, with 2,090,516 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-3.95. AAL's current last sale is 170.7% of the target price of $10.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.85 at $43.16, with 1,485,677 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 130.79% of the target price of $33.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.17 at $17.46, with 1,218,529 shares traded. This represents a 8.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +0.56 at $10.22, with 1,010,114 shares traded.



China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. (CHL) is -0.02 at $28.97, with 943,228 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.28 at $42.13, with 881,470 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 100.31% of the target price of $42.



Fisker Inc. (FSR) is -1.83 at $15.00, with 851,208 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FSR is in the "strong buy range".



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) is +0.3125 at $54.45, with 846,700 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.18. DKS's current last sale is 85.08% of the target price of $64.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is +0.09 at $54.13, with 758,274 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.7587 at $121.02, with 754,982 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

