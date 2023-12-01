Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 1, 2023 : ALT, SQQQ, PFE, TSLA, TQQQ, TSLL, NIO, BABA, COIN, PLTR, PATH, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -43.28 to 15,904.59. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 39,423,611 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is +1.74 at $4.90, with 3,558,424 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALT is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.13 at $16.15, with 2,296,348 shares traded. This represents a 5.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -1.36 at $29.11, with 1,849,728 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 76.61% of the target price of $38.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -5 at $235.08, with 1,370,091 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 94.03% of the target price of $250.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.3 at $43.57, with 1,064,195 shares traded. This represents a 170.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.43 at $13.68, with 820,373 shares traded. This represents a 194.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.07 at $7.20, with 459,458 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/5/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.43 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.29 at $73.59, with 422,450 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is +3.13 at $127.85, with 405,253 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.22. COIN's current last sale is 159.81% of the target price of $80.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.07 at $19.98, with 389,885 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 124.88% of the target price of $16.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is +3.19 at $22.95, with 358,297 shares traded. PATH's current last sale is 117.69% of the target price of $19.5.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.27 at $16.34, with 290,493 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 88.09% of the target price of $18.55.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.