Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 1, 2022 : TQQQ, XPEV, SQQQ, NIO, QQQ, TSLA, CS, ABCM, LI, BABA, CRM, FHN

December 01, 2022 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 59.81 to 12,089.87. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,541,993 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.22 at $23.78, with 5,605,849 shares traded. This represents a 45.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.62 at $10.19, with 3,145,860 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 53.63% of the target price of $19.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.27 at $41.11, with 2,671,264 shares traded. This represents a 46.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.06 at $12.72, with 2,338,983 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.7 at $294.06, with 1,275,720 shares traded. This represents a 15.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.67 at $196.37, with 1,200,825 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 63.76% of the target price of $308.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.21 at $3.07, with 749,507 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 59.04% of the target price of $5.2.

Abcam plc (ABCM) is +0.0394 at $16.08, with 686,467 shares traded. ABCM's current last sale is 80.4% of the target price of $20.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -0.69 at $21.31, with 614,057 shares traded. LI's current last sale is 60.89% of the target price of $35.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.17 at $85.39, with 493,843 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is -11.1 at $149.15, with 415,050 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRM is in the "buy range".

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is -0.1 at $24.75, with 394,915 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

