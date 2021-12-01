Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 1, 2021 : HOOD, SQQQ, CPIX, AAPL, NIO, LI, QQQ, CLF, F, XPEV, CCL, BBVA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 219.44 to 16,355.36. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,393,484 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is -0.14 at $25.80, with 2,679,744 shares traded. HOOD's current last sale is 54.32% of the target price of $47.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.25 at $6.06, with 2,616,951 shares traded. This represents a 6.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) is -0.88 at $4.15, with 1,606,131 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +3.03 at $168.33, with 1,256,577 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.44 at $40.57, with 1,179,048 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +2.01 at $37.45, with 766,819 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +5.18 at $399.00, with 759,026 shares traded. This represents a 34.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is +0.4 at $20.75, with 735,206 shares traded. CLF's current last sale is 74.11% of the target price of $28.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.31 at $19.50, with 702,284 shares traded. F's current last sale is 114.71% of the target price of $17.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.9 at $56.90, with 653,716 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.58 at $18.20, with 615,633 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 72.8% of the target price of $25.



Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is +0.15 at $5.45, with 513,810 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBVA is in the "buy range".

