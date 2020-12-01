Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 1, 2020 : NIO, LI, ELAN, MRNA, ACB, XPEV, KNDI, NKLA, AAL, AAPL, CCL, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 112.64 to 12,380.96. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 121,125,124 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.32 at $51.85, with 3,906,559 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 157.12% of the target price of $33.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +3.2 at $39.19, with 3,396,122 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is -0.95 at $29.64, with 3,112,030 shares traded. ELAN's current last sale is 87.18% of the target price of $34.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is +15.56 at $168.30, with 2,929,170 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.39. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +0.2 at $11.88, with 1,908,596 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 130.62% of the target price of $9.095.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +3.23 at $61.99, with 1,791,469 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "strong buy range".

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) is -0.21 at $9.55, with 1,391,716 shares traded. KNDI's current last sale is 79.58% of the target price of $12.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -1.08 at $19.33, with 1,351,479 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 51.55% of the target price of $37.5.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.32 at $14.45, with 1,300,167 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 144.5% of the target price of $10.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.12 at $121.17, with 1,201,723 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.81 at $20.79, with 1,163,789 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 138.6% of the target price of $15.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.88 at $39.19, with 1,080,201 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 93.31% of the target price of $42.

