Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 9, 2023 : TNGX, SQQQ, TQQQ, SOUN, PENN, SCPL, RBLX, PLTR, NIO, UP, CVNA, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 26.87 to 15,299.92. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 51,460,150 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) is +1.43 at $5.26, with 2,648,918 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TNGX is 17.689352; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.09 at $18.50, with 2,620,929 shares traded. This represents a 12.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.22 at $41.30, with 2,422,030 shares traded. This represents a 156.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.2698 at $2.26, with 2,322,961 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "strong buy range".



PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) is +4.37 at $29.21, with 2,069,401 shares traded. PENN's current last sale is 89.88% of the target price of $32.5.



SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) is +3 at $22.65, with 1,819,652 shares traded. SCPL's current last sale is 113.25% of the target price of $20.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -3.3 at $34.44, with 1,435,027 shares traded. RBLX's current last sale is 73.28% of the target price of $47.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.17 at $16.87, with 840,632 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 182.38% of the target price of $9.25.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.02 at $14.09, with 732,625 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 115.02% of the target price of $12.25.



Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is +0.31 at $2.71, with 677,870 shares traded. UP's current last sale is 10.84% of the target price of $25.



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is +3.39 at $47.40, with 591,875 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.92. CVNA's current last sale is 118.5% of the target price of $40.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.5 at $15.83, with 510,003 shares traded.IONQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/10/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.16 per share, which represents a -9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

