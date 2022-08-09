Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 9, 2022 : NLSN, VRNA, BBBY, SQQQ, TQQQ, AMC, AAPL, GDRX, CCL, PLTR, AMTD, NCLH

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -87.75 to 13,071.41. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 51,945,890 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is +4.81 at $27.52, with 8,542,684 shares traded. NLSN's current last sale is 98.29% of the target price of $28.



Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) is +5.16 at $12.11, with 6,155,440 shares traded.VRNA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/15/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.35 per share, which represents a -56 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -0.11 at $11.30, with 4,405,921 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 282.5% of the target price of $4.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.69 at $38.44, with 3,158,931 shares traded. This represents a 36.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.63 at $34.30, with 2,770,546 shares traded. This represents a 60.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.66 at $23.30, with 1,957,208 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. AMC's current last sale is 466% of the target price of $5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.0256 at $163.84, with 1,524,931 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) is +2.06 at $9.82, with 1,316,259 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GDRX is 14.326451; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.32 at $9.69, with 1,297,853 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 71.78% of the target price of $13.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.16 at $9.66, with 954,268 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 74.31% of the target price of $13.



AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is +0.17 at $3.15, with 894,032 shares traded.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -1.09 at $12.44, with 837,160 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 62.2% of the target price of $20.

