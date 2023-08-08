Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 8, 2023 : SQQQ, PLTR, AAPL, NKLA, NVAX, TQQQ, INTC, NIO, AMC, IONQ, NVO, WFC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -101.98 to 15,305.87. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 93,796,096 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.43 at $18.54, with 5,087,574 shares traded. This represents a 13.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.3 at $17.69, with 3,863,615 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 191.24% of the target price of $9.25.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.2101 at $179.06, with 3,450,517 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -0.2002 at $2.19, with 3,232,178 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 72.99% of the target price of $3.



Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is +0.44 at $7.96, with 2,937,957 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Novavax Files for EUA in the UAE; Shares Up 4%



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.96 at $41.20, with 2,534,444 shares traded. This represents a 155.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.43 at $34.80, with 2,071,168 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. INTC's current last sale is 99.43% of the target price of $35.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.6 at $14.22, with 1,727,337 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 116.08% of the target price of $12.25.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.27 at $5.39, with 1,246,044 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AMC Entertainment Books Smaller-than-Feared Q4 Loss



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.7 at $14.88, with 823,422 shares traded.IONQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/10/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.16 per share, which represents a -9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +23.08 at $184.44, with 815,886 shares traded.NVO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.34 per share, which represents a 84 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.76 at $44.30, with 680,827 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.