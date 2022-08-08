Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 8, 2022 : PLTR, BBBY, AMC, TQQQ, GBT, SQQQ, EPD, BBVA, UBS, VRM, GOEV, AMTD

Pre-Market
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 85.35 to 13,293.04. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 57,763,458 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -1.66 at $9.79, with 9,560,776 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Palantir Bags $43M Contract from Space Systems Command

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +3.21 at $11.37, with 8,540,389 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 284.25% of the target price of $4.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +1.54 at $23.72, with 4,392,610 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 474.4% of the target price of $5.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.87 at $36.16, with 2,768,750 shares traded. This represents a 69.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) is +2.84 at $66.68, with 2,745,240 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.92 at $36.46, with 1,981,779 shares traded. This represents a 29.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is unchanged at $25.70, with 1,223,782 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EPD is in the "buy range".

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is -0.01 at $4.70, with 1,136,939 shares traded.

UBS AG (UBS) is +0.25 at $16.47, with 1,005,254 shares traded. UBS's current last sale is 96.32% of the target price of $17.1.

Vroom, Inc. (VRM) is +0.24 at $2.56, with 921,609 shares traded. VRM's current last sale is 81.79% of the target price of $3.13.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is +0.21 at $3.91, with 898,058 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOEV is in the "strong buy range".

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is -0.3599 at $4.32, with 768,699 shares traded.

