Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 7, 2023 : MF, NKLA, YELL, SQQQ, TQQQ, SAGE, TUP, NIO, PLTR, RAD, DNA, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 62.87 to 15,337.79. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 51,463,571 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Missfresh Limited (MF) is +0.98 at $2.96, with 14,542,883 shares traded.



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +0.18 at $2.68, with 6,672,168 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 89.33% of the target price of $3.



Yellow Corporation (YELL) is -1.5002 at $2.07, with 4,023,467 shares traded.YELL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.45 per share, which represents a 115 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.14 at $18.43, with 2,553,586 shares traded. This represents a 12.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.31 at $41.45, with 2,332,204 shares traded. This represents a 157.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) is -17.339 at $18.76, with 1,702,500 shares traded.SAGE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/8/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.53 per share, which represents a -213 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is -0.3096 at $4.46, with 1,409,400 shares traded.TUP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.08 per share, which represents a 41 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.32 at $15.04, with 1,180,972 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 122.78% of the target price of $12.25.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.03 at $18.23, with 1,077,950 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Markets Opens



Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is +0.2 at $2.88, with 725,696 shares traded. RAD's current last sale is 104.73% of the target price of $2.75.



Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) is +0.14 at $2.18, with 667,627 shares traded.DNA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.09 per share, which represents a -41 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.51 at $18.83, with 541,177 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 144.29% of the target price of $13.05.

