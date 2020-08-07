Pre-Market
RKT

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 7, 2020 : RKT, CNDT, SQQQ, ANPC, NIO, ABUS, AAL, TRUE, BABA, UBER, SPAQ, CCL

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -31.45 to 11,235.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 20,521,553 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +2.79 at $24.30, with 3,471,576 shares traded.

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) is +1.8 at $4.06, with 2,917,109 shares traded. CNDT's current last sale is 135.33% of the target price of $3.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.05 at $5.41, with 2,430,893 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) is +5.81 at $11.30, with 1,952,802 shares traded.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.2599 at $13.58, with 1,491,015 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/11/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.35 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is -0.34 at $4.03, with 926,288 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Arbutus Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.19 at $12.85, with 660,747 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.62. AAL's current last sale is 107.08% of the target price of $12.

TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) is +1.53 at $5.82, with 482,779 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TRUE is 14.365711; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -7.63 at $258.05, with 437,659 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 93.84% of the target price of $275.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -1.36 at $33.35, with 347,984 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp (SPAQ) is +0.47 at $12.84, with 237,983 shares traded.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.2 at $13.58, with 230,416 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 84.88% of the target price of $16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RKT CNDT SQQQ ANPC NIO ABUS AAL TRUE BABA UBER SPAQ CC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Explore Pre-Market

    Explore

    Most Popular