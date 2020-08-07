Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 7, 2020 : RKT, CNDT, SQQQ, ANPC, NIO, ABUS, AAL, TRUE, BABA, UBER, SPAQ, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -31.45 to 11,235.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 20,521,553 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +2.79 at $24.30, with 3,471,576 shares traded.



Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) is +1.8 at $4.06, with 2,917,109 shares traded. CNDT's current last sale is 135.33% of the target price of $3.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.05 at $5.41, with 2,430,893 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) is +5.81 at $11.30, with 1,952,802 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.2599 at $13.58, with 1,491,015 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/11/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.35 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is -0.34 at $4.03, with 926,288 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Arbutus Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.19 at $12.85, with 660,747 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.62. AAL's current last sale is 107.08% of the target price of $12.



TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) is +1.53 at $5.82, with 482,779 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TRUE is 14.365711; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -7.63 at $258.05, with 437,659 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 93.84% of the target price of $275.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -1.36 at $33.35, with 347,984 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp (SPAQ) is +0.47 at $12.84, with 237,983 shares traded.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.2 at $13.58, with 230,416 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 84.88% of the target price of $16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.