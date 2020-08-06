Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 6, 2020 : AAL, CCL, BHC, SQQQ, SPCE, BCRX, NIO, HMHC, UAL, NCLH, FSLY, SNY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -4.19 to 11,121.25. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 19,099,232 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.13 at $12.69, with 3,211,572 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.62. AAL's current last sale is 105.75% of the target price of $12.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.92 at $13.10, with 1,754,897 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 81.88% of the target price of $16.



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is +3.54 at $23.00, with 1,596,197 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.66. PR Newswire Reports: Bausch Health Announces Its Intention To Spin Off Its Eye Health Business Into An Independent Publicly Traded Company



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.05 at $5.64, with 1,306,184 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -0.54 at $19.61, with 618,624 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPCE is in the "buy range".



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is -0.22 at $3.99, with 593,623 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: BioCryst Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Upcoming Key Milestones



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $13.87, with 544,944 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/11/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.35 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) is -0.41 at $3.02, with 544,308 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is -0.025 at $33.71, with 489,522 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.33. UAL's current last sale is 76.6% of the target price of $44.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -0.4401 at $13.28, with 488,673 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results



Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is -19.81 at $89.11, with 395,146 shares traded. FSLY's current last sale is 162.02% of the target price of $55.



Sanofi (SNY) is -0.49 at $51.12, with 348,617 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNY is in the "buy range".

