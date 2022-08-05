Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 5, 2022 : AMTD, DKNG, TQQQ, SQQQ, PINS, AMC, HYZN, FUBO, BABA, CMRX, SPCE, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -114.22 to 13,196.82. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 55,357,792 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is +0.66 at $4.96, with 2,952,326 shares traded.



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is +1.09 at $17.45, with 2,058,030 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: DraftKings, NFLPA to Launch Gamified NFT; Shares Rise 2%



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.07 at $36.22, with 1,899,399 shares traded. This represents a 69.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.08 at $36.42, with 1,834,395 shares traded. This represents a 29.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +0.46 at $22.99, with 1,015,732 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 88.42% of the target price of $26.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -1.78 at $16.88, with 997,417 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 337.6% of the target price of $5.



Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is -1.62 at $2.87, with 964,719 shares traded.HYZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/10/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.1 per share, which represents a -10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +0.53 at $3.50, with 829,779 shares traded. FUBO's current last sale is 58.33% of the target price of $6.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.4084 at $95.02, with 766,485 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) is +0.07 at $2.72, with 680,375 shares traded.CMRX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/8/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.24 per share, which represents a -21 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -1.31 at $6.88, with 650,634 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 76.44% of the target price of $9.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.3 at $324.70, with 612,852 shares traded. This represents a 20.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.

