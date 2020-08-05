Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 5, 2020 : SQQQ, NIO, NVAX, MVIS, AAL, LVGO, AMD, TEVA, SQ, DIS, NCLH, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 9.86 to 11,106.4. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 18,907,593 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.02 at $5.60, with 1,499,245 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.16 at $13.48, with 1,129,557 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/11/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.35 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is +34.02 at $191.19, with 1,094,081 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $6.04. Reuters Reports: Novavax coronavirus vaccine induces immune response in early study, shares jump



Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) is +0.31 at $2.85, with 933,847 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: MicroVision To Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 5, 2020



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.32 at $11.79, with 797,792 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.16. AAL's current last sale is 98.25% of the target price of $12.



Livongo Health, Inc. (LVGO) is +5.47 at $150.00, with 707,338 shares traded.LVGO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.06 per share, which represents a -71 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.31 at $85.35, with 659,838 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is +0.74 at $12.54, with 612,282 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Teva Pharm Q2 profit tops forecast, reaffirms 2020 outlook



Square, Inc. (SQ) is +14.92 at $151.75, with 521,495 shares traded. Reuters Reports: BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Square Inc



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +7.49 at $124.78, with 515,525 shares traded. DIS's current last sale is 97.48% of the target price of $128.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +0.52 at $14.08, with 464,662 shares traded.NCLH is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.19 per share, which represents a 130 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.58 at $14.32, with 427,293 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 89.5% of the target price of $16.

