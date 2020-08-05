Pre-Market
SQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 5, 2020 : SQQQ, NIO, NVAX, MVIS, AAL, LVGO, AMD, TEVA, SQ, DIS, NCLH, CCL

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 9.86 to 11,106.4. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 18,907,593 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.02 at $5.60, with 1,499,245 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.16 at $13.48, with 1,129,557 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/11/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.35 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is +34.02 at $191.19, with 1,094,081 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $6.04. Reuters Reports: Novavax coronavirus vaccine induces immune response in early study, shares jump

Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) is +0.31 at $2.85, with 933,847 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: MicroVision To Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 5, 2020

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.32 at $11.79, with 797,792 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.16. AAL's current last sale is 98.25% of the target price of $12.

Livongo Health, Inc. (LVGO) is +5.47 at $150.00, with 707,338 shares traded.LVGO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.06 per share, which represents a -71 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.31 at $85.35, with 659,838 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is +0.74 at $12.54, with 612,282 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Teva Pharm Q2 profit tops forecast, reaffirms 2020 outlook

Square, Inc. (SQ) is +14.92 at $151.75, with 521,495 shares traded. Reuters Reports: BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Square Inc

Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +7.49 at $124.78, with 515,525 shares traded. DIS's current last sale is 97.48% of the target price of $128.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +0.52 at $14.08, with 464,662 shares traded.NCLH is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.19 per share, which represents a 130 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.58 at $14.32, with 427,293 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 89.5% of the target price of $16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SQQQ NIO NVAX MVIS AAL LVGO AMD TEVA SQ DIS NCLH CC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Explore Pre-Market

    Explore

    Most Popular