Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 4, 2023 : NKLA, TUP, QS, AMZN, SQQQ, TQQQ, FUBO, NIO, AAPL, YELL, PLTR, DT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 25.69 to 15,379.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 63,166,721 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -0.335 at $3.06, with 12,757,786 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Inside Nikola’s Newly Added Risk Factors



Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is +2.11 at $5.63, with 8,374,073 shares traded. TUP's current last sale is 70.38% of the target price of $8.



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -0.98 at $7.83, with 4,841,019 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 111.86% of the target price of $7.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +11.39 at $140.30, with 3,330,266 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.12 at $18.20, with 2,953,210 shares traded. This represents a 11.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.32 at $42.04, with 2,671,931 shares traded. This represents a 161.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +0.49 at $3.70, with 2,479,915 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.33 at $15.79, with 1,903,211 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 128.9% of the target price of $12.25.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -5.22 at $185.95, with 1,375,456 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Yellow Corporation (YELL) is +0.32 at $3.92, with 1,341,597 shares traded. YELL's current last sale is 82.53% of the target price of $4.75.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.33 at $19.04, with 999,274 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/7/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.01 per share, which represents a -9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) is +0.17 at $47.91, with 697,071 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DT is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.