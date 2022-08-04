Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 4, 2022 : TQQQ, AMTD, SQQQ, BABA, LCID, GRNA, FFIE, AMC, QQQ, CCL, F, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 24.35 to 13,277.61. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 98,980,545 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.19 at $35.83, with 4,812,821 shares traded. This represents a 68.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is -0.87 at $5.38, with 3,819,243 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.21 at $36.85, with 3,253,997 shares traded. This represents a 30.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +4.97 at $100.69, with 2,744,604 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -2.88 at $17.68, with 2,087,222 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LCID is 8.096849; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, PBC (GRNA) is +2.99 at $6.25, with 1,985,466 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GRNA is 13.878807; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is +0.15 at $3.12, with 1,417,671 shares traded. FFIE's current last sale is 31.2% of the target price of $10.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +1.03 at $19.24, with 1,311,515 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 384.8% of the target price of $5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.48 at $323.37, with 1,133,039 shares traded. This represents a 20.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.11 at $9.90, with 788,688 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 73.33% of the target price of $13.5.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.1 at $15.79, with 743,158 shares traded. F's current last sale is 92.88% of the target price of $17.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1701 at $20.47, with 536,610 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/10/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022.

