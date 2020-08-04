Pre-Market
NIO

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 4, 2020 : NIO, KODK, BP, SQQQ, NKLA, QQQ, JMIA, NVS, MSFT, ING, DBVT, YRCW

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -37.57 to 11,017.51. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 12,865,786 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.57 at $14.17, with 2,961,044 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/11/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.35 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +0.76 at $15.70, with 1,491,263 shares traded.

BP p.l.c. (BP) is +1.35 at $23.44, with 1,191,254 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.09. Business Wire Reports: FCPT Announces Acquisition of a BP Gas Station Property for $3.3 Million

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.055 at $5.75, with 1,118,438 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +1.6698 at $38.16, with 812,431 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Nikola To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.88 at $268.50, with 633,780 shares traded. This represents a 62.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is -0.38 at $20.62, with 562,262 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Novartis AG (NVS) is +0.73 at $84.38, with 539,330 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVS is in the "buy range".

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -3.46 at $213.08, with 535,055 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.53. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ING Group, N.V. (ING) is +0.0301 at $7.10, with 460,794 shares traded.ING is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 999 per share, which represents a 42 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is -1.4299 at $2.67, with 401,192 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DBVT is 14.395706; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

YRC Worldwide, Inc. (YRCW) is +0.63 at $3.51, with 316,935 shares traded. YRCW's current last sale is 175.5% of the target price of $2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NIO KODK BP SQQQ NKLA QQQ JMIA NVS MSFT ING DBVT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Explore Pre-Market

    Explore

    Most Popular