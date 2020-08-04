Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 4, 2020 : NIO, KODK, BP, SQQQ, NKLA, QQQ, JMIA, NVS, MSFT, ING, DBVT, YRCW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -37.57 to 11,017.51. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 12,865,786 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.57 at $14.17, with 2,961,044 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/11/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.35 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +0.76 at $15.70, with 1,491,263 shares traded.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is +1.35 at $23.44, with 1,191,254 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.09. Business Wire Reports: FCPT Announces Acquisition of a BP Gas Station Property for $3.3 Million



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.055 at $5.75, with 1,118,438 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +1.6698 at $38.16, with 812,431 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Nikola To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.88 at $268.50, with 633,780 shares traded. This represents a 62.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is -0.38 at $20.62, with 562,262 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Novartis AG (NVS) is +0.73 at $84.38, with 539,330 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVS is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -3.46 at $213.08, with 535,055 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.53. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ING Group, N.V. (ING) is +0.0301 at $7.10, with 460,794 shares traded.ING is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 999 per share, which represents a 42 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is -1.4299 at $2.67, with 401,192 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DBVT is 14.395706; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



YRC Worldwide, Inc. (YRCW) is +0.63 at $3.51, with 316,935 shares traded. YRCW's current last sale is 175.5% of the target price of $2.

