Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 31, 2023 : PLTR, SQQQ, TQQQ, IBN, TLRY, TSLA, HE, AMC, NIO, BEKE, VNET, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 17.56 to 15,479.99. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,691,040 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.49 at $15.84, with 2,790,847 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. PLTR's current last sale is 126.72% of the target price of $12.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1 at $17.73, with 2,416,982 shares traded. This represents a 8.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.29 at $42.35, with 2,089,202 shares traded. This represents a 163.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is -0.3002 at $23.05, with 1,302,958 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.09 at $2.75, with 1,108,266 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 115.79% of the target price of $2.375.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.28 at $257.18, with 1,073,717 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 97.97% of the target price of $262.5.



Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) is +0.94 at $14.57, with 889,090 shares traded. HE's current last sale is 171.41% of the target price of $8.5.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.5193 at $13.25, with 665,633 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.47. AMC's current last sale is 76.81% of the target price of $17.25.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $10.71, with 629,983 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 71.4% of the target price of $15.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +0.52 at $16.18, with 587,639 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) is -0.01 at $3.47, with 560,771 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VNET is 7.856256; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.07 at $377.93, with 516,495 shares traded. This represents a 48.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.

