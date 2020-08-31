Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 31, 2020 : NIO, AIMT, AAPL, GNW, TSLA, GE, AAL, AKCA, QQQ, CCL, NCLH, RKT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 13.87 to 12,009.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,571,018 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.39 at $17.11, with 11,628,677 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 122.21% of the target price of $14.



Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT) is +21.74 at $34.34, with 7,213,664 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.99. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AIMT is 21.047138; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.8125 at $125.62, with 3,988,242 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.73. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) is +1.16 at $3.53, with 2,954,845 shares traded.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.96 at $445.64, with 2,039,548 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 48.97% of the target price of $910.



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.11 at $6.50, with 983,439 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.0098 at $13.58, with 803,761 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 113.17% of the target price of $12.



Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA) is +6.7 at $18.08, with 763,492 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AKCA is 17.731819; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.47 at $293.00, with 673,218 shares traded. This represents a 77.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.27 at $17.48, with 664,336 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 109.25% of the target price of $16.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +0.14 at $17.83, with 456,112 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 111.44% of the target price of $16.



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +0.92 at $29.34, with 416,147 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 163% of the target price of $18.

