Pre-Market
NIO

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 31, 2020 : NIO, AIMT, AAPL, GNW, TSLA, GE, AAL, AKCA, QQQ, CCL, NCLH, RKT

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 13.87 to 12,009.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,571,018 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.39 at $17.11, with 11,628,677 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 122.21% of the target price of $14.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT) is +21.74 at $34.34, with 7,213,664 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.99. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AIMT is 21.047138; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.8125 at $125.62, with 3,988,242 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.73. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) is +1.16 at $3.53, with 2,954,845 shares traded.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.96 at $445.64, with 2,039,548 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 48.97% of the target price of $910.

General Electric Company (GE) is -0.11 at $6.50, with 983,439 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.0098 at $13.58, with 803,761 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 113.17% of the target price of $12.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA) is +6.7 at $18.08, with 763,492 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AKCA is 17.731819; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.47 at $293.00, with 673,218 shares traded. This represents a 77.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.27 at $17.48, with 664,336 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 109.25% of the target price of $16.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +0.14 at $17.83, with 456,112 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 111.44% of the target price of $16.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +0.92 at $29.34, with 416,147 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 163% of the target price of $18.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NIO AIMT AAPL GNW TSLA GE AAL AKCA QQQ CCL NCLH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Explore Pre-Market

    Explore

    Most Popular