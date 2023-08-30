Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 30, 2023 : SQQQ, SNAP, TQQQ, NVDA, TSLA, MRVL, NIO, AMD, PLTR, LVS, DELL, DNA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 13.57 to 15,390.12. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 82,508,465 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $18.11, with 3,099,852 shares traded. This represents a 10.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.03 at $9.92, with 2,557,639 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 99.2% of the target price of $10.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.1 at $41.47, with 2,433,328 shares traded. This represents a 157.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +4.46 at $492.30, with 2,291,136 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.9. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.68 at $256.50, with 1,672,107 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 97.71% of the target price of $262.5.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is unchanged at $56.12, with 1,654,599 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.23 at $10.66, with 1,470,787 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 71.07% of the target price of $15.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.07 at $105.99, with 1,447,634 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.14 at $15.54, with 871,136 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. PLTR's current last sale is 124.32% of the target price of $12.5.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is +0.02 at $54.60, with 677,234 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LVS is in the "buy range".



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is -1.04 at $55.46, with 537,507 shares traded.DELL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/31/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.88 per share, which represents a 143 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) is unchanged at $2.22, with 495,810 shares traded. DNA's current last sale is 65.29% of the target price of $3.4.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.