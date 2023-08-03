Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 3, 2023 : SQQQ, TUP, TQQQ, ACWI, NKLA, NIO, AMSC, W, AMD, PLTR, RIO, RBLX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -58.51 to 15,312.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 59,518,215 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.33 at $18.51, with 4,377,163 shares traded. This represents a 13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is -0.3 at $3.37, with 3,771,682 shares traded. TUP's current last sale is 42.13% of the target price of $8.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.74 at $41.28, with 3,359,094 shares traded. This represents a 156.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is -0.38 at $96.69, with 2,313,201 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ACWI is 7.368937; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -0.06 at $2.96, with 2,176,085 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Inside Nikola’s Newly Added Risk Factors



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.24 at $14.81, with 1,683,750 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 120.9% of the target price of $12.25.



American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is -2.32 at $9.14, with 1,306,698 shares traded.AMSC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.2 per share, which represents a -29 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Wayfair Inc. (W) is +6.41 at $79.30, with 1,191,545 shares traded. W's current last sale is 144.18% of the target price of $55.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.35 at $109.00, with 989,890 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.35 at $18.62, with 727,717 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/7/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.01 per share, which represents a -9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) is -0.61 at $63.21, with 681,387 shares traded. RIO's current last sale is 73.08% of the target price of $86.5.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -0.23 at $37.40, with 672,480 shares traded.RBLX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.46 per share, which represents a -30 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.