Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 3, 2022 : AMTD, PING, FFIE, TQQQ, SQQQ, AMD, SOFI, FST, HOOD, AMC, UBER, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 84.26 to 12,985.86. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 83,960,880 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is +1.66 at $8.66, with 11,706,361 shares traded.



Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) is +10.36 at $27.83, with 3,861,236 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PING is in the "buy range".



Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is +0.31 at $2.73, with 2,980,645 shares traded. FFIE's current last sale is 27.3% of the target price of $10.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.59 at $33.59, with 2,636,452 shares traded. This represents a 57.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.72 at $39.56, with 1,915,484 shares traded. This represents a 40.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -4.81 at $94.48, with 1,647,014 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.79 at $7.20, with 1,491,022 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".



FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) is -0.23 at $10.06, with 1,127,469 shares traded.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is +0.2399 at $9.47, with 931,931 shares traded. HOOD's current last sale is 86.09% of the target price of $11.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.67 at $17.53, with 842,280 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.26 per share, which represents a -71 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.29 at $29.54, with 510,034 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.16 at $15.32, with 432,326 shares traded. F's current last sale is 90.12% of the target price of $17.

