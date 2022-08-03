Pre-Market
AMTD

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 3, 2022 : AMTD, PING, FFIE, TQQQ, SQQQ, AMD, SOFI, FST, HOOD, AMC, UBER, F

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 84.26 to 12,985.86. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 83,960,880 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is +1.66 at $8.66, with 11,706,361 shares traded.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) is +10.36 at $27.83, with 3,861,236 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PING is in the "buy range".

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is +0.31 at $2.73, with 2,980,645 shares traded. FFIE's current last sale is 27.3% of the target price of $10.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.59 at $33.59, with 2,636,452 shares traded. This represents a 57.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.72 at $39.56, with 1,915,484 shares traded. This represents a 40.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -4.81 at $94.48, with 1,647,014 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.79 at $7.20, with 1,491,022 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".

FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) is -0.23 at $10.06, with 1,127,469 shares traded.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is +0.2399 at $9.47, with 931,931 shares traded. HOOD's current last sale is 86.09% of the target price of $11.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.67 at $17.53, with 842,280 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.26 per share, which represents a -71 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.29 at $29.54, with 510,034 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.16 at $15.32, with 432,326 shares traded. F's current last sale is 90.12% of the target price of $17.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMTD PING FFIE TQQQ SQQQ AMD SOFI FST HOOD AMC UBER
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular