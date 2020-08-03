Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 3, 2020 : ADT, NIO, CBAY, KODK, MSFT, SQQQ, AAPL, NOK, QQQ, GE, PINS, OIIM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 102.83 to 11,008.71. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 18,538,208 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ADT Inc. (ADT) is +6.23 at $14.84, with 8,489,783 shares traded.ADT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.27 per share, which represents a -2 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.57 at $12.51, with 3,179,239 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 290.93% of the target price of $4.3.



CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is +1.07 at $4.62, with 3,142,532 shares traded.CBAY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.23 per share, which represents a -35 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +1.39 at $23.24, with 1,685,151 shares traded.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +6.59 at $211.60, with 1,487,236 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.53. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.15 at $5.78, with 1,296,441 shares traded.This is a 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +7.0601 at $432.10, with 1,045,060 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.1998 at $4.98, with 813,572 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.29 at $268.08, with 601,844 shares traded. This represents a 62.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.06 at $6.13, with 596,006 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +1.05 at $35.34, with 594,675 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 135.92% of the target price of $26.



O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) is +0.14 at $3.47, with 486,753 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

