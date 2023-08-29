Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 29, 2023 : NIO, PDD, SQQQ, TQQQ, FOCS, BNOX, HE, TIGR, DELL, XPEV, NOK, NKE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -14.36 to 15,038.1. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,524,629 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.79 at $10.23, with 5,060,941 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 68.2% of the target price of $15.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is +9.31 at $90.07, with 2,247,721 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.13 at $19.51, with 1,824,008 shares traded. This represents a 19.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.26 at $38.63, with 1,378,344 shares traded. This represents a 139.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) is +0.58 at $52.98, with 1,223,135 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOCS is 7.253901; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Bionomics Limited (BNOX) is +0.32 at $2.08, with 982,752 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BNOX is in the "buy range".



Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) is +0.38 at $14.35, with 955,662 shares traded. HE's current last sale is 168.82% of the target price of $8.5.



UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is +0.45 at $4.06, with 893,131 shares traded. TIGR's current last sale is 165.71% of the target price of $2.45.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is +0.09 at $57.28, with 693,413 shares traded.DELL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/31/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.88 per share, which represents a 143 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.07 at $18.39, with 591,943 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 107.86% of the target price of $17.05.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.08 at $3.93, with 495,854 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -0.08 at $99.55, with 486,846 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".

