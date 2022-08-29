Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 29, 2022 : SQQQ, PDD, TQQQ, BBBY, BWAY, QQQ, SNAP, AMC, TTE, NIO, F, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -116.54 to 12,488.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,323,747 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.29 at $43.15, with 4,607,106 shares traded. This represents a 53.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is +5.93 at $63.50, with 4,586,349 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.96 at $29.28, with 3,527,404 shares traded. This represents a 37.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.86 at $11.56, with 3,431,788 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 289% of the target price of $4.



Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY) is +0.83 at $5.33, with 1,074,960 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BWAY is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.06 at $304.38, with 964,733 shares traded. This represents a 13.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.3 at $10.37, with 619,077 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 74.07% of the target price of $14.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.2 at $8.97, with 547,422 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.18. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is +0.02 at $53.77, with 510,564 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TTE is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.38 at $19.54, with 440,458 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.28 at $15.13, with 436,630 shares traded. F's current last sale is 89% of the target price of $17.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.11 at $97.89, with 415,933 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

