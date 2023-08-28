Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 28, 2023 : HE, ABCM, BAC, SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, AMC, NIO, TSLL, VFS, XPEV, PG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 72.59 to 15,014.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,581,845 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) is +3.9386 at $13.60, with 4,074,417 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Abcam plc (ABCM) is -0.91 at $22.45, with 3,859,303 shares traded.ABCM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/31/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.13 at $28.63, with 3,642,492 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 81.94% of the target price of $34.94.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.3 at $19.52, with 2,186,657 shares traded. This represents a 19.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.6 at $38.64, with 1,785,888 shares traded. This represents a 140% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +5.16 at $243.75, with 1,745,286 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 92.86% of the target price of $262.5.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.74 at $11.69, with 1,301,491 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.47. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.23 at $11.06, with 998,723 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/29/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.36 per share, which represents a -25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.46 at $15.19, with 973,569 shares traded. This represents a 227.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) is +11.13 at $79.90, with 873,623 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.9896 at $18.52, with 817,470 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 108.62% of the target price of $17.05.



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is +0.02 at $153.56, with 456,262 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.71. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.